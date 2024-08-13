The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
1. Michael Ellenor
Michael Ellenor, 48, is wanted in connection with three residential burglaries in the Richmond area Photo: North Yorkshire Police
2. Matthew Ledger
Matthew Ledger, 34, with links to the York area, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions Photo: North Yorkshire Police
3. Zac Weathers
Zac Weathers, 28, from York, is wanted in connection to an assault, burglary, theft and criminal damage Photo: North Yorkshire Police
4. Luke Lawrence Atkin
Luke Lawrence Atkin, 36, from Warrington, previously of York, is wanted for failing to appear at Bradford Crown Court Photo: North Yorkshire Police