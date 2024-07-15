The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
1. Phillip Watson
Phillip Watson, 34, from Harrogate, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license conditions Photo: North Yorkshire Police
2. Zac Weathers
Zac Weathers, 28, from York, is wanted in connection to an assault, burglary, theft and criminal damage Photo: North Yorkshire Police
3. Luke Lawrence Atkin
Luke Lawrence Atkin, 36, from Warrington, previously of York, is wanted for failing to appear at Bradford Crown Court Photo: North Yorkshire Police
4. Michael Craggs
Michael Craggs, 27, is wanted in connection with assaulting a woman, burglary and criminal damage Photo: North Yorkshire Police