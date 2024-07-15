The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Phillip Watson Phillip Watson, 34, from Harrogate, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license conditions Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Zac Weathers Zac Weathers, 28, from York, is wanted in connection to an assault, burglary, theft and criminal damage Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Luke Lawrence Atkin Luke Lawrence Atkin, 36, from Warrington, previously of York, is wanted for failing to appear at Bradford Crown Court Photo: North Yorkshire Police