The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
1. Lee Harpin
Lee Harpin, 38, is wanted in connection with a number of offences including stalking and harassment and is believed to be staying in the Harrogate and Ripon areas Photo: North Yorkshire Police
2. Chen Ye
Chen Ye, 53, from Durham, is wanted in connection with a burglary committed in the Skipton area in July 2023 Photo: North Yorkshire Police
3. Pardalian Ionut Paun
Pardalian Ionut Paun, 24, is wanted in connection with a burglary in the Scarborough area last year Photo: North Yorkshire Police
4. Ionut Ferbinteanu
Ionut Ferbinteanu, 21, is wanted in connection with a burglary in Scarborough last year Photo: North Yorkshire Police