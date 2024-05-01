We take a look at 25 people who have been caught on camera in the Harrogate district and are wanted by North Yorkshire PoliceWe take a look at 25 people who have been caught on camera in the Harrogate district and are wanted by North Yorkshire Police
We take a look at 25 people who have been caught on camera in the Harrogate district and are wanted by North Yorkshire Police

IN PICTURES: These are 25 people caught on camera in the Harrogate district and wanted by North Yorkshire Police

All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police for crimes that have been committed across the Harrogate district.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st May 2024, 16:17 BST

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

The police would like to speak to this man after coffee and body sprays were stolen from One Stop on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate

1. THEFT

The police would like to speak to this man after coffee and body sprays were stolen from One Stop on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
The police would like to speak to this man following a fraud involving the exchange of cash at Sainsbury's in Harrogate

2. FRAUD

The police would like to speak to this man following a fraud involving the exchange of cash at Sainsbury's in Harrogate Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
The police would like to speak to this woman after products, worth more than £200, were stolen from Waitrose in Harrogate

3. THEFT

The police would like to speak to this woman after products, worth more than £200, were stolen from Waitrose in Harrogate Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
The police would like to speak to these four women after clothing, worth more than £500, was stolen from Next in Harrogate

4. THEFT

The police would like to speak to these four women after clothing, worth more than £500, was stolen from Next in Harrogate Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page