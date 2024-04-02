IN PICTURES: These are 21 people caught on camera in the Harrogate district and wanted by North Yorkshire Police

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
1. THEFT
The police would like to speak to these two men after nine Garmin devices, valued at around £4470, were stolen from a display cabinet at Cotswold Outdoors in Harrogate Photo: North Yorkshire Police
2. THEFT
The police would like to speak to these two men following an assault and theft at Marks and Spencer in Harrogate Photo: North Yorkshire Police
3. THEFT
The police would like to speak to these two men after a large amount of clothing was stolen from Next at the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate Photo: North Yorkshire Police
4. THEFT
The police would like to speak to these two men after £887 worth of spirits and champagne was stolen from Waitrose in Harrogate Photo: North Yorkshire Police