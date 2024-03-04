News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are 17 people caught on camera in the Harrogate district and wanted by North Yorkshire Police

All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police for crimes that have been committed across the Harrogate district.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Mar 2024, 16:14 GMT

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

The police would like to speak to this man following several thefts and attempted thefts of mobile phones in Harrogate

1. THEFT

The police would like to speak to this man following several thefts and attempted thefts of mobile phones in Harrogate Photo: North Yorkshire Police

The police would like to speak to this man following a violent incident involving a number of people at MOJO on Parliament Street

2. VIOLENT INCIDENT

The police would like to speak to this man following a violent incident involving a number of people at MOJO on Parliament Street Photo: North Yorkshire Police

The police would like to speak to this man after damage was caused to a moped that was parked on Montpellier Parade

3. CRIMINAL DAMAGE

The police would like to speak to this man after damage was caused to a moped that was parked on Montpellier Parade Photo: North Yorkshire Police

The police would like to speak to this man following an assault on Station Parade in Harrogate

4. ASSAULT

The police would like to speak to this man following an assault on Station Parade in Harrogate Photo: North Yorkshire Police

