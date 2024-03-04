IN PICTURES: These are 17 people caught on camera in the Harrogate district and wanted by North Yorkshire Police

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
1. THEFT
The police would like to speak to this man following several thefts and attempted thefts of mobile phones in Harrogate Photo: North Yorkshire Police
2. VIOLENT INCIDENT
The police would like to speak to this man following a violent incident involving a number of people at MOJO on Parliament Street Photo: North Yorkshire Police
3. CRIMINAL DAMAGE
The police would like to speak to this man after damage was caused to a moped that was parked on Montpellier Parade Photo: North Yorkshire Police
4. ASSAULT
The police would like to speak to this man following an assault on Station Parade in Harrogate Photo: North Yorkshire Police