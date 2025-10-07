We take a look at the 33 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the policeplaceholder image
We take a look at the 33 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police

IN PICTURES: The 33 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police - including in Harrogate, Scarborough and Bradford

By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Oct 2025, 16:05 BST
All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Shane Cooper, 36, from Bradford, is wanted in connection with an investigation into vehicle theft and failing to answer bail when required to do so

1. Shane Cooper

Shane Cooper, 36, from Bradford, is wanted in connection with an investigation into vehicle theft and failing to answer bail when required to do so Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Aaron Telford, 31, from Thirsk, is wanted by police for questioning following an incident of criminal damage and breaching bail conditions

2. Aaron Telford

Aaron Telford, 31, from Thirsk, is wanted by police for questioning following an incident of criminal damage and breaching bail conditions Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Shaun Clarke, aged 33, from Harrogate, is wanted on suspicion of burglary, assault and criminal damage

3. Shaun Clarke

Shaun Clarke, aged 33, from Harrogate, is wanted on suspicion of burglary, assault and criminal damage Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Ethan Wells, 23, whose last known address was in Coventry, is wanted for failing to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court for offences relating to county lines drugs supply

4. Ethan Wells

Ethan Wells, 23, whose last known address was in Coventry, is wanted for failing to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court for offences relating to county lines drugs supply Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice