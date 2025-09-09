The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Clifford Ian Church Clifford Ian Church, aged 62, from Harrogate, is wanted in connection with breaching his probation conditions and in connection with an ongoing rape investigation

Ryan Preston Ryan Preston, 25, from the Harrogate area and with links to Boroughbridge, is wanted for robbery

Mark Johnson Mark Johnson, 34, from Scarborough and with links to Filey, Leeds and Selby, is wanted for serious assault