We take a look at 26 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the policeplaceholder image
We take a look at 26 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police

IN PICTURES: The 26 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police - including in Harrogate, Ripon and Scarborough

By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Sep 2025, 16:05 BST
All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Clifford Ian Church, aged 62, from Harrogate, is wanted in connection with breaching his probation conditions and in connection with an ongoing rape investigation

1. Clifford Ian Church

Clifford Ian Church, aged 62, from Harrogate, is wanted in connection with breaching his probation conditions and in connection with an ongoing rape investigation Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Ryan Preston, 25, from the Harrogate area and with links to Boroughbridge, is wanted for robbery

2. Ryan Preston

Ryan Preston, 25, from the Harrogate area and with links to Boroughbridge, is wanted for robbery Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Mark Johnson, 34, from Scarborough and with links to Filey, Leeds and Selby, is wanted for serious assault

3. Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson, 34, from Scarborough and with links to Filey, Leeds and Selby, is wanted for serious assault Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Adam Woods, 28, from Hampshire, is wanted in connection with a burglary at a business premises on Clifton Park Avenue in York

4. Adam Woods

Adam Woods, 28, from Hampshire, is wanted in connection with a burglary at a business premises on Clifton Park Avenue in York Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice