How did crime change over the year in North Yorkshire?

Newly released figures have revealed that crime rose by one per cent across the county, with offences including violent crime increasing.

Data on offences across North Yorkshire was published on Thursday (January 25) by the Office for National Statistics, covering crime recorded by police across England and Wales between 2016 and 2017.

Mirroring a national rise in violent offences the county also saw changes across several categories, including a rise in robbery and drop in drug offences.

Alexander Beard reports