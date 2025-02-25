Horse box trailer stolen from property in Harrogate village as police launch investigation

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a horse box trailer was stolen from a property in the Harrogate district.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is alleged that between Thursday 6 and Sunday 16 February, a silver coloured Ifor Williams horse box trailer was stolen from the rear of a property on Main Street in Follifoot.

If you have any information, including any CCTV or doorbell footage, that could help the police with their investigation, you should get in contact.

You can email [email protected]

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 122500292504 when providing any details regarding the incident.