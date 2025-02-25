Horse box trailer stolen from property in Harrogate village as police launch investigation

By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Feb 2025, 09:23 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 09:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a horse box trailer was stolen from a property in the Harrogate district.

It is alleged that between Thursday 6 and Sunday 16 February, a silver coloured Ifor Williams horse box trailer was stolen from the rear of a property on Main Street in Follifoot.

If you have any information, including any CCTV or doorbell footage, that could help the police with their investigation, you should get in contact.

You can email [email protected]

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 122500292504 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice