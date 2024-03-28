'High-value theft' at well-known Harrogate shop on West Park prompts police search for two men caught on CCTV

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The plea follows an incident on Saturday, March 16 at around 11am at Cotswold Outdoors located at West Park when nine Garmin devices, valued at around £4,470, were stolen from a display cabinet.

Police are now appealing for information about the two men pictured who they believe may have information that could assist us in our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Helen James.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org