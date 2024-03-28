'High-value theft' at well-known Harrogate shop on West Park prompts police search for two men caught on CCTV
and live on Freeview channel 276
The plea follows an incident on Saturday, March 16 at around 11am at Cotswold Outdoors located at West Park when nine Garmin devices, valued at around £4,470, were stolen from a display cabinet.
Police are now appealing for information about the two men pictured who they believe may have information that could assist us in our investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Helen James.
If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
Please quote NYP reference 12240046885 when passing on information.