High-value jewellery and watches stolen during burglary at property in Harrogate as police launch investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a high-value burglary at a property in Harrogate last month.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burglary happened at a home on Church Lane at approximately 9.30pm on Wednesday, September 25, and involved the theft of high-value jewellery and watches.

In particular, a Patek Philippe watch, diamond and platinum Tiffany necklace with matching bracelet and earrings and multiple unique gold items of ladies’ jewellery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about suspicious people and vehicles that may have been seen in the area around this time.”

The police have launched an investigation after high-value jewellery and watches were stolen during a burglary at a property on Church Lane in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ben Leslie.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240175439 when providing any details regarding the incident.