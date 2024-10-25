High-value jewellery and watches stolen during burglary at property in Harrogate as police launch investigation
The burglary happened at a home on Church Lane at approximately 9.30pm on Wednesday, September 25, and involved the theft of high-value jewellery and watches.
In particular, a Patek Philippe watch, diamond and platinum Tiffany necklace with matching bracelet and earrings and multiple unique gold items of ladies’ jewellery.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about suspicious people and vehicles that may have been seen in the area around this time.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ben Leslie.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240175439 when providing any details regarding the incident.