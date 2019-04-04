High value items stolen in Harrogate burglary - police issue statement

Two motorbikes and a large quantity of tools have been stolen in an overnight burglary in Harrogate.

The burglary took place at Readings Autos on Freemans Way between 10pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Offenders gained entry to the building and have stolen a large quantity of motor mechanics tools and diagnostic equipment along with two motor bikes – one of which is a Honda CB600F.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about any vehicles seen in the area, which were acting suspiciously or any one selling used tools, specifically SNAP-ON branded items."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Skaith. You can also email James.Skaith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

You can also pass on information anonymously to Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, quoting North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190059585