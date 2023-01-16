High-value items stolen from two properties on new housing estate in Knaresborough
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following two high-value burglaries in Knaresborough.
Two properties on Lapwing Crescent were in the process of being completed when they were broken into between 18 and 19 December 2022.
The stolen items included:
- Washing Machine
- Dishwasher
- Oven
- Cooker Hood
- 10 Downlights
- 12 Kitchen Handles
- 12 Kitchen Plinth Lights
- Two Kitchen Taps
- Two Showers
As part of ongoing enquiries, officers are appealing for information about suspicious individuals or vehicles at around the time of the burglaries.
Also, if anyone has been offered such items for sale since 19 December.
If you can help, you are urged to email [email protected] or call 101, select option two, and ask for Jacob Higgins.
You can also pass on information anonymously by calling to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220223539 when providing details.