News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

High-value items stolen from two properties on new housing estate in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following two high-value burglaries in Knaresborough.

By Lucy Chappell
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 2:43pm

Two properties on Lapwing Crescent were in the process of being completed when they were broken into between 18 and 19 December 2022.

The stolen items included:

Hide Ad

- Washing Machine

A number of high-value items have been stolen from two properties on a new housing estate in Knaresborough
Most Popular

- Dishwasher

- Oven

Hide Ad

- Cooker Hood

- 10 Downlights

Hide Ad

- 12 Kitchen Handles

- 12 Kitchen Plinth Lights

Hide Ad

- Two Kitchen Taps

- Two Showers

Hide Ad

As part of ongoing enquiries, officers are appealing for information about suspicious individuals or vehicles at around the time of the burglaries.

Also, if anyone has been offered such items for sale since 19 December.

Hide Ad

If you can help, you are urged to email [email protected] or call 101, select option two, and ask for Jacob Higgins.

You can also pass on information anonymously by calling to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hide Ad

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220223539 when providing details.