North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information after a HGV unit was stolen from a dairy farm in Boroughbridge.

The incident happened between 1pm and 2pm on Saturday, January 18 when a white DAF HGV unit was stolen from Payne's Diaries in Roecliffe.

The registration number is RK69 DND, although it may now be on false plates.

If you have seen the HGV unit or know where it is, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for the York Duty Sergeant.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250011427 when providing any details regarding the incident.