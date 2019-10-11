Here's what you need to do if you want to be a PCSO in North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police has today launched a new recruitment drive to bring Police Community Support Officers into the force.

Budding applicants have until 9am on Monday October 28 to submit their applications before the recruitment window closes.

The move forms part of the Government’s recently announced national campaign to increase police officer numbers across the country and urging people to join the police and ‘Be a force for all’.

It also follows the force’s wider recruitment plan to boost the number of frontline police working across North Yorkshire’s communities – as pledged by the elected Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan, when she raised the precept earlier this year.

Police Community Support Officers (or PCSOs) are paid employees who work alongside warranted Police Officers to keep communities safe.

They take part in neighbourhood patrols, help to tackle anti-social behaviour, provide crime prevention advice and support investigations.

Each successful applicant will undergo a 10-week training programme at the force’s headquarters that covers a range of topics to prepare PCSOs for their duties before they join a Neighbourhood Policing Team with a tutor and then going on independent patrols.

The role has a starting salary of around £20,115 as a trainee, rising to £22,275 with experience.

You will also be paid extra for shift allowance and weekend working. Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply and there is no upper age limit.

While many people choose to be a PCSO as a permanent career role, others use the position to gain experience before applying to become a warranted Officer.

Phil Cain, Deputy Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police said: “This is an exciting opportunity for anyone considering a career in policing to join our team.

“Often referred to as the eyes and ears of the police on the streets, PCSOs are an invaluable part of our policing family – working out in our communities, tackling local issues, dealing with anti-social behaviour, engaging with different groups of people and increasing front line policing.

“It’s a varied and rewarding role, and one that requires a genuine interest in helping other people and making a real difference to their lives.

"Not many posts can give you that kind of job satisfaction and it’s no surprise that many of our PCSOs receive awards and recognition throughout their careers for their compassion, inspirational behaviour and courage."

Based around the qualities required to succeed in the PCSO role – including communication, people skills, level-headedness, problem-solving and team-work – the campaign encourages people with these abilities to “be a PCSO”.

DCC Phil Cain said “Whether you are just starting out in your career or are a more experienced and mature individual looking for your next challenge, please consider a career with North Yorkshire Police and help make a difference to our county.”

Anyone interested in joining North Yorkshire Police as a PCSO can click here for information on the role, FAQs and how to apply.