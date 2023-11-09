Heartbreak as 90-year-old man dies following serious collision on major road in Harrogate

A 90-year-old man, who was seriously injured following a collision with a car on a major road in Harrogate, has sadly died.

The incident happened at 5.50pm on Monday (6 November) on the A61 at the junction with Knox Mill Lane.

The man in his 90’s had just alighted from a bus when he was hit by the Ford Fiesta who was travelling northbound in the direction of Killinghall.

He was taken to hospital and very sadly died.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either the vehicle involved or the pedestrian in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage, is urged to make contact with North Yorkshire Police if they have not already done so.