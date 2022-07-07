Have you seen this Harrogate man who is wanted by the police?

Charlie Nelson is wanted on a court warrant after failing to turn up to an animal welfare case against him.

Nelson is 28 years old and North Yorkshire Police believe that he is somewhere in the Harrogate area.

Police are searching a number of locations and are appealing for information from the public.

Police are urging anyone with any information with regards to his whereabouts to dial 101, select option one and quote the reference number 12210262539.