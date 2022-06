Mark Griffiths has been missing since last week and friends are concerned about his welfare.

Mark is described as white, 54 years old with no hair and was last seen in Harrogate town centre wearing all black clothing on Wednesday, June 8.

If you see him, or know of his whereabouts, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 12220100118.