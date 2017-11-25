Have you seen Harrogate man, Darren Plant - wanted by police

A 37-year-old man from Harrogate is being traced by police after failing to appear before Magistrates in connection with burglary charges.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Darren Plant, 37, who failed to appear in front of Harrogate Magistrates Court.

Magistrates have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Plant is from Harrogate but has links to Leeds and police believe he may be in either location.

He is 5ft 10ins tall, proportionately built and has light hair and green eyes.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Plant is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1. If the sighting is immediate, please call 999.