Have you seen Biscuit the missing dog from Harrogate?

Biscuit is a white and tan American Bulldog and was taken during a burglary at a property in Harrogate on Wednesday, May 4.

Although several other items were also taken during the break-in, Biscuit, like most dogs, is considered as one of the family by her owner and North Yorkshire Police are keen to reunite them.

Biscuit has a white-tipped tail and the police are urging anyone who believes they have seen her since around 9.30pm on Wednesday night to get in touch with them.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of missing Biscuit from Harrogate

The burglary took place on Branham Drive between 9.30pm and midnight when the owner was away from the property.

Anyone who has any information on either the burglary or the whereabouts of Biscuit is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.

This can be done by calling 101, selecting option two, and asking for PC Craig Brogden on extension 30116 or emailing [email protected]

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.