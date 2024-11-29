Harrowing video released as North Yorkshire Police launch Christmas drink and drug drive campaign

A short film showing the harrowing impact of drink and drug-driving has been released by North Yorkshire Police to mark the start of this year’s annual Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-minute video, called Christmas for me is about, aims to raise awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of drink or drugs – and shows how one person’s inconsiderate actions can shatter many people’s lives for years after.

The video was produced by North Yorkshire Police’s Corporate Communications Team and asks three individuals what they like about Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The purpose of the video is to show that although those who have lost a loved one feel their loss all year round, Christmas can heighten these feelings and the mindless actions of a drink or drug driver can leave an empty chair at the Christmas table for some people.

Supt Andrew Berriman.

The film is being released today (Nov 29) to coincide with the start of the annual campaign on Sunday December 1.

The campaign is a joint project between North Yorkshire Police and colleagues from the York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership, a group of local authorities, emergency services and other agencies which work together throughout the county to reduce the number of people killed and injured on the roads.

Throughout December, they will be increasing the number of proactive drink and drug driving patrols across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using marked and unmarked vehicles and a range of specialist tactics, it is hoped to bring drink and drug drivers to justice before they have a chance to bring misery on families.

A breathalyser to test for alcohol at the roadside.

It isn’t just about having an alcoholic drink or taking drugs and getting straight into the car – you can also be over the limit or under the influence the morning after.

Patrols will be taking place around the clock and static patrols where police set up a roadside check will be in place on various key routes across the county.

The video is just the first in a range of projects taking place throughout December, in a collaborative approach to tackle drink and drug-drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During last year’s campaign, police officers in North Yorkshire conducted 731 roadside tests, with 18.6% of those testing positive to being over the limit for drink or drug driving – 6.9% up on the same period in 2022.

Supt Andrew Berriman from the force’s Specialist Operations Unit said: “Every year, police officers have to deliver the devastating news to people that their loved one has been killed in a collision relating to drink or drugs.

“The video which we have released today shows how the loss of one person can cause a lifetime of devastation.

"If you drink or drug drive, you are putting your own life and those of others in danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be out in force through December and make no apology for doing all that we can to take offenders who are over the drink drive limit or under the influence of drugs off North Yorkshire’s roads.

"The overwhelming majority of law-abiding motorists are appalled at drink and drug driving and will back the action taken against a small minority to make our roads safer.”

Anyone who suspects someone is drink or drug driving should call police on 999 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.