Harrogate woman arrested after police seize £60,000 in cash, drugs and gold during successful operation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has arrested two people, including one from Harrogate, following a successful operation in York at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operation carried out by the police was targeting an individual that was suspected of bringing drugs into the city and supplying local dealers.

During the operation, officers searched two vehicles, seizing drugs, cash, and mobile phones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their efforts didn’t stop there – they conducted searches at multiple addresses in Leeds, uncovering further quantities of drugs, cash, and phones.

The police have arrested a 19-year-old woman from Harrogate and a 22-year-old man from Leeds after they seized £60,000 in cash, drugs and gold during a successful operation in York

Significantly, a safe containing £38,000 in cash, keys to additional vehicles, and two small gold bullion bars was seized.

Officers also seized another vehicle believed to have been used in criminal activity.

A 22-year-old man from Leeds and a 19-year-old woman from Harrogate were arrested in connection with drug-related offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man has been charged, remanded in custody, and appeared in court on Tuesday.

The woman has been released on bail as the investigation continues.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “A special shout-out goes to police dog Molly and her handler.

"Molly’s incredible sense of smell led officers to a hidden stash of drugs inside a vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was rewarded with her favourite ball for her excellent work.

“This operation highlights our commitment to tackling organised crime, keeping harmful drugs off our streets, and disrupting those intent on travelling into our county to carry out crime.”

If you have information about suspected criminal activity in your area, you should call 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, then you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org