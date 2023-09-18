Harrogate town centre streets forced to close for several hours after man found on roof
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police were called to Princes Street and Albert Street at around 6.30pm on Friday evening after reports of a man on a building roof.
Both streets were cordoned off and people were asked to avoid the area.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident report said that it responded to a call of a man on a roof at 6.32pm.
It said: “Harrogate crew assisted police with a male who had climbed on the roof of a property and refused to come down.”
The man came down at around midnight and was taken into custody.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you for your patience while we dealt with a man on the roof of Harrogate town centre buildings.
“We're really grateful for your support and understanding.”