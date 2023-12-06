Harrogate Town AFC issue statement after flare thrown during FA Cup match against Bolton Wanderers

Harrogate Town AFC have issued a statement after a flare was ignited and thrown during their FA Cup match against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sulphurites were beaten 5-1 by Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in the FA Cup second round on Saturday, December 2.

However during the match, a Harrogate Town fan ignited and threw a flare, which hit another supporter and landed at the feet of a younger fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a criminal offence to throw missiles or bring pyrotechnics to football and the club are working closely with police to identify the individual.

Harrogate Town have issued a statement after a flare was thrown during their FA Cup match against Bolton Wanderers

In a statement released by the Harrogate Town Independent Supporters Club, it says: "The Harrogate Town Independent Supporters Club would like to express their disappointment at the behaviour of one of our supporters at our recent match against Bolton Wanderers.

"Over the past ten years, we have gained a reputation of being one of the most well behaved and family friendly group of fans in the country.

"On Saturday, a flare was ignited and thrown by one of our supporters in the away end, ultimately hitting one of our own supporters and landing at the feet of one of our younger fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone involved with the Independent Supporters Club are committed to making our away trips enjoyable and family friendly.

"This behaviour is not acceptable, and we have already taken steps to identify and ban the culprit from travelling to any further away games on our supporters club coaches.

"To reiterate, this is not acceptable, and any behaviour which jeopardises our reputation will not be tolerated and will result in an instant ban.