Harrogate teenager receives life sentence for murder of 17-year-old Seb Mitchell

Dylan Cranfield, 17, will serve a minimum of 11 years in prison after receiving a life sentence for the murder of 17-year-old Seb Mitchell.

Although he had already pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Seb, prosecutors believed his actions on the night Seb was stabbed to be murder.

Seb died in hospital on 21 February after being stabbed through the heart during an incident at a house on Claro Road in Harrogate.

A jury found Cranfield, of Claro Road in Harrogate, guilty of murder on 25 August following a nine-day trial at Leeds Crown Court, following which, the judge lifted reporting restrictions to allow the defendant to be named.

A group of friends had been drinking and socialising on the evening of Saturday 18 February when an argument broke out between Seb and Cranfield, who was 16 at the time.

An altercation then developed, which led to glass being smashed in the kitchen area of the property.

The argument continued and resulted in Cranfield taking a large kitchen knife from a nearby knife block and fatally stabbing Seb.

Cranfield was arrested at the address following initial enquiries by attending officers, and in the days that followed, he was charged with attempted murder.

Tragically, despite the significant efforts of medical staff, Seb died in hospital on 21 February, a week before his 18th birthday.

Cranfield was subsequently charged with murder.

During the sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (4 December), the court heard victim personal statements read out by members of Seb's family describing him as a beautiful soul who was loved by many – a Seb-shaped hole had been left in their hearts.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This case was an absolute tragedy.

"The life of a young man has been needlessly taken in circumstances which escalated as a result of the defendant arming himself with a lethal weapon in retribution for causing a very small amount of damage.

“No sentence can bring back a young person, who had such a bright future ahead of him and so much to look forward to in life.

“The defendant’s actions in resorting to the use of a knife, have been catastrophic, taking Seb’s life and changing beyond recognition the lives of his family, friends and loved ones.

“There are no words that can sum up the devastation caused by young people who think nothing of picking up a knife or other weapon and using it.

"I hope that the outcome of this case sends a very clear message to anyone who may consider possessing a knife that no good can come from such action.

“Our thoughts remain very much with Seb’s family and friends.