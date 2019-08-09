Harrogate taxi driver had no valid insurance or hackney licence when he crammed five people into his car

A taxi driver working in Harrogate has been successfully prosecuted after breaching multiple licensing conditions earlier this year.

Popular Harrogate bar set to close down

The case has prompted Harrogate Borough Council to issue a reminder of what to look for when getting a taxi.

It comes after the authority successfully prosecuted Bradford man, Ibrarh Khan (29), for using a licensed private hire vehicle without valid insurance, plying for hire without a hackney carriage licence and carrying more passengers than is lawful.

The incident was reported to the council after five passengers – more than the legally-allowed maximum of four – were seen getting into his vehicle on Kings Road in January.

Following investigations by the the council, it was found that Mr Khan did not have a hackney carriage licence, which therefore invalidated his insurance which constituted a separate offence.

He attended Harrogate Magistrates Court last month, where he plead guilty to all three offences, receiving eight penalty points for dirivng without a insurance, as well as a £290 fine.

Costs of £400 were awarded to the borough council along with a victim surcharge of £30.

Mr Khan voluntarily surrendered his dual driver’s taxi licence ahead of facing court.

Much-missed Harrogate schoolboy Frank - top comedians tribute concert

Following the incident, Councillor Victoria Oldham, chairman of Harrogate Borough Council’s licensing committee, said in a statement: “Valid insurance and adherence to the basic rules for taxi licensing are essential for keeping the public safe when they are using a licensed vehicle.”

“We will do all we can to ensure drivers abide by the legal requirements and that passengers are taking a safe journey. And if they don’t, we will do all that we can to ensure they are prosecuted for their actions.”

New £400k bar to open in Harrogate in prime spot

The council subsequently took to social media to remind residents what they should be aware of when getting a taxi:

* Only hackney carriage vehicles (those with an official blue Harrogate Borough Council door sign and a roof light) can be hailed on the street or be picked up from a rank.

* Private hire vehicles (those with an official red Harrogate Borough Council door sign and no roof light) must be pre-booked before taking a journey. Drivers should also be wearing an official council-issued name-badge.

* Vehicles are subject to insurance checks and a full mechanical inspection, while licensed drivers must pass a knowledge test and regular medical and criminal record checks.