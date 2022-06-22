Harrogate residents shocked as drink driver crashes Audi into two cars on their driveway and damages garage

The driver lost control of his Audi in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the car left the road and caused carnage.
North Yorkshire Police traffic officer David Minto shared an image of the aftermath, adding that the residents of the house affected saw the driver trying to flee the scene.
TC Minto confirmed that he was located by a police dog unit several streets away and was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.
Read More
Read MoreJail for labourer who exposed himself to four women in two days while driving in...
He was interviewed today and released under investigation to await the results of a blood sample test.