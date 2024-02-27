Harrogate rapist 'back behind bars' after raping another woman whilst out on licence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aaron Frederick Needham, of High Street in Starbeck, was sentenced to 18 years after he was found guilty of rape following a trial in October 2023 .

He was previously convicted for rape in 2017 and sent to prison.

In July 2020, Needham was released from prison on license.

He then raped another woman in February and March of 2021 after he befriended her and used alcohol to subdue her before raping her on two separate occasions.

He was sentenced at York Crown Court on Friday, February 23.

Detective Nicky Wareham, from Harrogate CID, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim and thank them for supporting our investigation which has now led to Needham being put back behind bars.

“We urge any victim of sexual assault or rape to please come forward, no matter when it happened, you will be listened to.

“We know it can be difficult, but we have specially trained officers who will support you.

"As part of our support we can put you in touch with a range of support services that can help help you.”

To report a sexual assault or rape to North Yorkshire Police, you can call their non-emergency number 101, or 999 in an emergency.