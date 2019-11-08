Harrogate pupils devastated by school playground vandalism - can you help raise funds?

Childrenat Rossett Acre Primaryreturned from their half-term break to discoverthat vandals had ripped off the side of the play house, and brokena number of the outdoor toys.

Children at Rossett Acre Primary returned from their half-term break to discover that vandals had ripped off the side of the play house, and broken a number of the outdoor toys.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the incident, which is believed to have happened overnight between October 29 and 30.

The school has created a fundraising page to help replace the early years playground equipment -click here to donateA North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called on October 30 with a report that significant damage had been caused to equipment in the playground at Rossett Acre Primary School. Suspects are believed to have caused the damage overnight between 29 and 30 October 2019.