Harrogate police’s big ‘thank you’ to public for Mischief Night good behaviour

North Yorkshire Police had extra officers on patrol across Harrogate, Ripon and the district on 'Mischief Night' - including six Special Constables who volunteered their own time.

North Yorkshire Police stepped up foot patrols in town centres and known anti-social behaviour (ASB) hotspots on Mischief Night, which takes place, traditionally, the day before Bonfire Night which this year was Saturday.

But, they were pleased to report that on the afternoon and evening of 'Mischief Night', only three reports of ASB were received across the district - all of which the police attended.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We had extra officers on patrol across the Harrogate area on Mischief Night, including six Special Constables who volunteered their own time to be on duty.