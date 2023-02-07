Harrogate police thanks public after a a 72-year-old woman reported missing is found safe and well
North Yorkshire Police are reporting today, Tuesday that a 72-year-old woman who was reported missing in the Harrogate area last night has been found.
She was spotted at 4.40am walking along the A168 at Boroughbridge by a North Yorkshire County Council highways staff member who had seen our appeal on Facebook.
Other than being cold and tired, she is thankfully safe.
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank everyone who shared the missing person appeal and special thanks go to the hero Highway man who helped to bring her to safety.