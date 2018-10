Police have identified and found a man who was pictured in CCTV images following an incident outside Revolution De Cuba in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police released the images following an incident where a man was left needing stitches in his lip after trying to help a woman who had been pushed over outside the bar on Parliament Street on April 29.

Officers have thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation and the CCTV appeal has now been removed.