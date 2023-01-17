Harrogate police take suspect to court within 24 hours of burglaries at two town centre businesses
Harrogate police have put a suspected burglar before the courts within just 24 hours of crimes being reported at two town centre businesses.
The police received reports of burglaries at two businesses in Harrogate town centre yesterday morning, Monday.
The offender is believed to have smashed windows and entered the buildings several hours earlier, taking cash and high-value items.
Police from Harrogate’s response team and the investigation hub launched an immediate investigation.
The joint effort resulted in a local man in his 30s being arrested, remanded in custody and scheduled to appear in Harrogate Magistrates' Court today, Tuesday, January 17.
A police spokesperson said: “While some investigations take a considerable amount of time, it’s reassuring for victims when we can conclude an investigation so quickly.
“Having your home or business burgled is a deeply unpleasant experience. We work around the clock to prevent it happening and bring offenders to justice.”