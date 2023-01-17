Harrogate police take suspect to court within 24 hours of burglaries at two town centre businesses

Harrogate Police bodycam footage shows the arrest of the suspected burglar.

The police received reports of burglaries at two businesses in Harrogate town centre yesterday morning, Monday.

The offender is believed to have smashed windows and entered the buildings several hours earlier, taking cash and high-value items.

Police from Harrogate’s response team and the investigation hub launched an immediate investigation.

The joint effort resulted in a local man in his 30s being arrested, remanded in custody and scheduled to appear in Harrogate Magistrates' Court today, Tuesday, January 17.

A police spokesperson said: “While some investigations take a considerable amount of time, it’s reassuring for victims when we can conclude an investigation so quickly.