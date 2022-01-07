Harrogate police officer denies sexual assault

Christopher Hudson, 31, who was suspended by North Yorkshire Police after the allegation was made, appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, January 6) when he denied one allegation of sexual touching.

The alleged offence is said to have occurred at Stonefall Cemetery on Wetherby Road, Harrogate, on February 8 last year.

Hudson, a police constable who was based in the Harrogate division at the time of the alleged offence, will face trial by jury in February 2023.

Judge Simon Batiste adjourned the case for the trial on February 20, 2023.