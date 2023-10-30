News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate police make an arrest after youngster is assaulted near Hornbeam Park

A youngster has been arrested by North Yorkshire Police after another teenager was assaulted in Harrogate.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:09 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 15:09 GMT
The victim, who is in his mid-teens, was assaulted by two suspects.

He was punched a number of times and needed medical treatment.

One boy, aged 16 from the Harrogate area, was arrested in connection with the assault.

Harrogate police are appealing for witnesses to an assault, which happened near Hornbeam Park last week. (Picture contributed)Harrogate police are appealing for witnesses to an assault, which happened near Hornbeam Park last week. (Picture contributed)
He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

But police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at Hornbeam Park railway bridge at around 3pm on Monday, October 23.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC511 Rutter.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident number 12230201575.