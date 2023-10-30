Harrogate police make an arrest after youngster is assaulted near Hornbeam Park

A youngster has been arrested by North Yorkshire Police after another teenager was assaulted in Harrogate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim, who is in his mid-teens, was assaulted by two suspects.

He was punched a number of times and needed medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One boy, aged 16 from the Harrogate area, was arrested in connection with the assault.

Harrogate police are appealing for witnesses to an assault, which happened near Hornbeam Park last week. (Picture contributed)

He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

But police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at Hornbeam Park railway bridge at around 3pm on Monday, October 23.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC511 Rutter.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.