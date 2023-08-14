Harrogate police issue appeal to public after burglar forced his way into house

North Yorkshire Police officers would like to speak to him following a burglary at a house in Kirkham Grove on July 14 when a person claiming to be carrying out maintainence on behalf of the landlord, forced their way into the property.

Anyone who can help identify the person is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and enter collar number 1820.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.