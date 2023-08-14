News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate police issue appeal to public after burglar forced his way into house

Harrogate police are asking for the public's help to identify the person in this CCTV image.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read

North Yorkshire Police officers would like to speak to him following a burglary at a house in Kirkham Grove on July 14 when a person claiming to be carrying out maintainence on behalf of the landlord, forced their way into the property.

Anyone who can help identify the person is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and enter collar number 1820.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230131089 when passing on information.