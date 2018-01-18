Harrogate police hunting would-be burglar who targeted flat

Police have issued a description of a man who tried to break into a flat in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police said the man had tried to climb through the window of a ground-floor flat in Bramham Drive.

The attempted burglary happened at around 1.10pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman today said: "We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time."

The man is described as a white, aged in his twenties with a mousy brown, scruffy beard. He was wearing a grey hooded top.

Anyone with information is asked to email adam.smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Adam Smith.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180008603.