Harrogate police appeal to locate owner of suspected stolen bike after a wave of thefts on Coronation day
North Yorkshire Police are investigating a spate of pedal cycle thefts in Harrogate during the King’s Coronation.
The thefts occurred on Saturday and the police are appealing for one of the owners to come forward.
Officers have not yet been able to find the owner of one remaining bike which is suspected to have been stolen from a shed near to Station Parade.
A 50-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released on conditional bail.
If this bike belongs to you, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Conor Taylor. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]
Proof of ownership of the bike will need to be provided.
Please quote the reference number 12230062611 when passing information.