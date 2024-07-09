Harrogate Police appeal for possible sightings of wanted man on recall to prison
Harrogate Police are appealing for information and possible sightings of a wanted man from Harrogate.
Phillip Watson, 34, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license conditions.
North Yorkshire Police believes Watson could be in the Harrogate area and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.
He is described White, around 5ft 9 in tall, of proportionate build, with a shaved head.
If you see him, or have any info, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.
Please quote reference number 12240107703 when providing details.