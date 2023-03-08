News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate police appeal for information following arson attack which devastated Kimberley Hotel

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information following what they have now confirmed was an arson attack at Kimberley Hotel in Harrogate.

By Graham Chalmers
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 7:02pm

A devastating fire at the Kimberley Hotel, Kings Road, Harrogate was reported to the Force Control Room at 11.21pm Tuesday 7 March 2023.

Police and Fire attended and the fire was extinguished at around 1.35am.

The incident has been confirmed as arson and a police investigation has been commenced.

The devastating aftermath of a fire at the former Kimberley Hotel (Credit: Harrogate Fire Station)
Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or anyone who has any information which would assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact the Force Control Room on 101, quoting reference 12230042171.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.