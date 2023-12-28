Harrogate man who supplied Class A drugs on electric scooter jailed after being caught by undercover police officers

A 44-year-old man, who was involved in the supply of Class A drugs in Harrogate, has been jailed after he was caught by police earlier this year.

On the afternoon of September 25, North Yorkshire Police officers from the force’s Operation Expedite Team in Harrogate were on patrol on Kings Road in the town.

They saw two known drug users being approached by a man they recognised as James Latham.

The three people walked off behind a shop and out of view but within seconds, one of them returned and was seen placing an item in their mouth.

James Latham, 44, has been jailed for over two years for supplying heroin and crack cocaine in Harrogate

Officers suspected that a drug deal had just taken place, with Latham supplying the drugs.

Latham, who was riding on an electric scooter, was stopped a short distance away.

He was searched and found to be in possession of a large amount of cash and suspected illegal drugs.

Following his arrest, officers attended Latham’s home address in Harrogate and located items linked to the preparation and sale of illegal Class A drugs, along with large amounts of heroin and cocaine with a street value of over £700, and a significant amount of cash.

Latham, 44, was remanded in custody and brought to court where he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Through mobile phone analysis, investigators were able to show that Latham was involved in the supply of Class A drugs, and had a customer base within the Harrogate area.

At York Crown Court on Friday, December 22, Latham was given a custodial sentence of two years and three months.

After the sentencing hearing, PC Christopher Thompson, of North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite team, said: “The sale of illegal drugs will not be tolerated on the streets of Harrogate.

“It causes untold misery and suffering, and forces people who are addicted to them to commit other serious crimes to feed their habit.