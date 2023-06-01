Harrogate man who stamped on man's head in "revenge" attack is spared prison

Jonathan Heslop, 43, confronted the victim in Harrogate town centre where he knocked him to the ground, before kneeing him in the stomach and stamping on his head, causing a wound which was oozing blood, York Crown Court heard.

The named victim, who worked as a cleaner at Blues Bar in Harrogate, required hospital treatment to close the wound, said prosecutor Celine Kart.

She said the two men were previously friends, but some years ago there was an incident at Blues Bar which resulted in Heslop being banned for life.

York Crown Court

Heslop stayed away from the bar for some time, but after the Covid lockdown he started going back, with new staff unaware he had been banned.

“The (victim) informed the staff of the defendant’s ban,” said Ms Kart.

“This made (Heslop) angry.”

On December 23 last year, the victim was walking to work along Cambridge Road when he came across Heslop, who was stood outside The Den pub.

Heslop told him he wanted “a word” with him, became increasingly aggressive and punched the victim in the nose.

The victim stumbled backwards and was then grabbed by Heslop, who tried to knee him in the groin.

He then kneed him in the stomach and started punching him again.

He then used his leg to “sweep” the victim’s feet from under him, causing him to fall to the ground, landing on his back.

Heslop then stamped on the side of his forehead and punched him a few more times.

The victim, whose glasses were smashed in the assault, shouted for help and a passer-by informed two police officers who were dealing with another incident further up the road.

When they reached the victim, his face was “covered in blood”.

They saw Heslop walking away in the distance and one of the officers ran after him.

Heslop, of Grange Avenue, Harrogate, was arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The victim was treated at Harrogate District Hospital where he complained of dizziness and nausea.

The wound to his forehead was bleeding and there was swelling to his face.

The wound was closed with steri-strips and he was discharged the following day.

Heslop admitted the assault which occurred at about 7.20pm on December 23.

He appeared for sentence today when the court was told about his criminal record which comprised nine previous convictions for 14 offences including ABH in 2009 and inflicting grievous bodily harm in 2020.

Heslop, who represented himself in court, said the beef with the victim had been “going on for some time”.

The father-of-five claimed he no longer went out and had stopped drinking.

Recorder Dapinder Singh KC said it was clearly a “revenge attack” but that he was prepared to give Heslop a chance by steering away from an immediate prison term.

Heslop was given a 20-month suspended jail sentence with a 120-day alcohol-abstinence programme and a 35-day rehabilitation-activity course.