Harrogate man who drove at 90mph in 30-zone and rammed a police car is locked up

A Harrogate man who drove at 90mph in a 30-zone, drove the wrong way around the Empress roundabout and rammed a police car has been jailed for a year and two months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timmy James, 39, of Hawes Road, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving when he appeared recently at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court, where he was also handed a driving ban until his sentencing today (Thursday August 28).

As well as jail time, James has been disqualified from driving for 31 months, and is required to take an extended driving test before he can get his licence back.

James is also required to pay a surcharge of £187.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timmy James.

At approximately 9.25pm on Saturday June 7, James was travelling in front of one of a police car.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Due to his manner of driving, a police officer requested him to stop by illuminating the police vehicle's lights and sirens but the vehicle failed to stop so a pursuit was authorised.

“Despite initially driving within the speed limits and adhering to traffic regulations, when James joined the A59 Knaresborough Road in Harrogate, he increased his speed to 50mph within a 30mph limit road.

"Alarmingly, James then proceeded to drive the wrong way around the Empress roundabout causing other drivers to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The erratic and dangerous driving by James continued with him getting up to an extremely dangerous 90mph in a 30mph area, driving heavily over speed bumps and going through three red traffic lights, one being Woodlands Crossroads, where again other drivers had to quickly react in order to prevent a collision.

"The pursuit continued into a housing estate when James intentionally drove head on with the police car, causing over £5,000 worth of repairs required for the police car.” ​​​Investigating officer, TC Gary Dukes, of North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Group, said: “James's shocking manner of driving was extremely dangerous, putting members of the public and himself at great risk of serious injury or worse.

"Thankfully there were no injuries, this incident could have very well had a devastating conclusion.

“Today's sentence sends a clear message that North Yorkshire Police and the criminal justice system will not tolerate such appalling, life-threatening driving and it is right that he has been taken off the roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Road safety is a priority for North Yorkshire Police and we'll take robust action against anyone who puts the safety of members of the public at risk.

"Anyone who thinks they can evade arrest by driving dangerously needs to think again.

"We will use all our powers to remove them from the roads including the deployment of our highly skilled pursuit-trained officers." ​

If anyone sees anyone driving dangerously, don't hesitate to call it in on 999 or via 101 if there's no immediate risk.

If you'd prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.