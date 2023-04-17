Harrogate man spared jail after being caught drug driving six months after receiving suspended sentence for wounding

But Kyle Bostock, 24, from Harrogate, was again spared jail despite being three times over the limit.

He appeared for sentence at York Crown Court on Tuesday (April 11) after pleading guilty to two counts of drug-driving and breaching a suspended sentence.

Prosecutor Rianydd Clement said Bostock was driving a BMW 3 Series which was stopped on Leeds Road, Harrogate, on August 8 last year.

York Crown Court

Police noticed a strong smell of cannabis emanating from the car and Bostock was arrested following a roadside drug test.

He was taken into custody where a blood test revealed he was more than three times the specified limit for cannabis and nearly three times the specified limit for cocaine.

In February of that year, Bostock was given an 18-month suspended jail sentence for wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The new offences, committed just six months later, put him in breach of that order.

He also had a previous conviction for possessing cannabis from May last year for which he was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

The new offences also put him in breach of that order.

In August last year, he had 12 points added to his licence for driving without insurance and failing to provide his driver details following a road-traffic incident, which led to a driving ban until he took a re-test.

Defence barrister Sean Smith said that Bostock, of Albany Avenue, had medical issues and mental-health problems which had prevented him completing the unpaid-work element of his community order for the previous offences.

Recorder Simon Jackson said Bostock had exhibited a “wilful disobedience of a suspended sentence” but despite this he was prepared to give him another chance to avoid jail.

Bostock was given a two-month suspended prison sentence with 20 hours’ rehabilitation activity and a three-month curfew which prohibits him leaving his home from 8pm to 6am daily.

