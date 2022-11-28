Richard Banks, 45, sidled up to the victim in the street and asked him for a cigarette, York Crown Court heard.

The victim, a professional man who was out walking his dog, invited him into his flat in St Mary’s Avenue, Harrogate, but soon felt “uncomfortable” because Banks, whom he barely knew, was “overfamiliar” with him, said prosecutor Rachel Landin.

He asked Banks to leave which he did but returned later that day.

Richard Banks

When the victim opened the door, Banks, a long-time drug user, “barged in and began shouting”.

“He attacked (the victim), knocking him to the floor and repeatedly kicking and punching him to the torso and head,” added Ms Landin.

Banks took hold of a knife in the kitchen and threatened to kill the named victim, who ran to the front of the house and shouted for help from a window.

“He wasn’t sure where (Banks) had gone, so he picked up a bread knife and went into the street,” said Ms Landing.

“He encountered (Banks) again who renewed his attack, punching (the victim) repeatedly to the face.”

Passers-by witnessed the horrific attack and called police who arrived to find Banks standing over the “confused” victim, who was lying helpless after being knocked to the ground and banging his head on the pavement.

The victim, who was concussed, still had the knife in his hand, but police said there was no threat posed by him and the blade was confiscated without a struggle.

He was taken to hospital where he woke up in Harrogate District Hospital “not knowing what was going on and in a lot of pain”.

He was transferred to York Hospital for surgery and specialist treatment to a fractured eye socket and broken ribs and nose, as well as cuts, bruises and scratches all over his body.

Banks, who appeared “more focused” on the victim’s dog, was arrested in the street and charged with wounding.

He denied the offence, falsely claiming self-defence, but was found guilty following a trial at the Crown Court in July.

He appeared for sentence on Monday, November 28 after being remanded in custody.

Ms Landing said the victim had to have surgery to rebuild his shattered eye socket by inserting titanium plates.

He had continued to suffer from impaired and blurred vision since the attack on December 28, 2020, and been receiving optical treatment.

He had been working in IT but had had to change his job due to the computers worsening migraines brought on by the attack.

His vision impairment would be permanent.

The victim described the attack as “random and unprovoked”.

He had become “very paranoid (and) extremely nervous” when out in public.

He had been prescribed anti-depressants and sleeping tablets and didn’t feel safe at home, which was just five doors away from where Banks lived.

“I find it really hard to leave my flat, even to walk the dog or go to the shop,” he added.

“I have uncontrollable panic attacks.”

The side of his face was “numb for the best part of a year, causing problems eating”.

Banks, of St Mary’s Avenue, had 11 previous convictions for 21 offences including public disorder, damaging property and drug-related offences including cultivating cannabis in 2013, possessing cocaine in 2014 and possession of crack and heroin in 2018.

He recently received a suspended prison sentence for dealing heroin and cocaine.

His barrister Nick Cartmell said Banks was “hysterical, crying (and) wasn’t in his right mind” when he was arrested for the attack in St Mary’s Avenue.

But judge Simon Hickey said Banks had shown no remorse and described the attack as “savage, nasty and persistent”.

He told Banks: “The victim is frightened to go out; he’s frightened to shop; he has to rely on people.

“(There is) permanent disruption to his sight and he’s very conscious about the (titanium) plate in his face.”

He said although Banks had mental-health issues, a three-year jail term was “the least” sentence he could impose for “this savage beating of this man in his own home and outside in the street”.