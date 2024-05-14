Harrogate man jailed for 19 months for burglary in Ripon and causing ABH in vicious attack on woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who burgled a flat at the YMCA in Ripon and then launched a vicious attack on a woman while out on bail has been jailed for 19 months.

Ryan Hopper, 21, broke into the man’s ground-floor flat in Water Skellgate after smashing a window and then ransacked the property, York Crown Court heard.

He was arrested and released on bail, but within months he attacked a named young woman with whom he had a beef, repeatedly punching and kicking her in the head in a park in Harrogate town centre.

He was arrested again and charged with burglary and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Ryan Hopper, from Harrogate, has been jailed for 19 months for burglary and causing ABH on a woman

Hopper, from Harrogate but currently of no fixed address, ultimately pleaded guilty to both offences and appeared for sentence today via video link after being remanded in custody.

Prosecutor Brooke Morrison said that Hopper broke into the flat with a named teenager, knowing that the victim would be out as he was working a night shift.

They broke in just after midnight on February 16 last year by smashing the ground-floor window of the property and climbing through the void.

After ransacking the flat and causing over £221 damage, they left empty-handed and ran off.

Hopper was identified by the victim and staff from CCTV footage at the YMCA.

He was brought into custody but exercised his right to silence and was bailed.

On May 14 of that year, a named woman and her male friend were drinking in a park in Harrogate town centre when they were approached by Hopper who “did not get along” with the woman.

Hopper, who had also been drinking, left to get some more alcohol from a local shop but returned ten minutes later.

Ms Morrison said the woman “doesn’t recall fully” what happened next, “but she does recall that at some point after (Hopper) returned, she was on the floor while being repeatedly attacked by the defendant who was kicking her in the head repeatedly and punching her in the face multiple times”.

As he was attacking the woman, Hopper told her it was because he had been attacked by a “third party” a few weeks beforehand and he blamed her for getting him beat up.

A female witness saw Hopper’s vicious attack on the woman from her back garden and ran up to him telling to stop.

She called police and an ambulance and Hopper was duly arrested in the park.

The victim, who suffered bruising to her jaw, eye and forehead, said she didn’t think Hopper would stop.

Following his arrest, Hopper was further charged with assaulting an emergency worker and making threats to kill for which he received an 18-week suspended prison sentence with an alcohol-treatment programme last summer.

His criminal record comprised 14 previous offences including public disorder, affray, damaging property and carrying an offensive weapon.

Defence barrister Erin Kitson-Parker said the catalyst for Hopper’s offending was drugs and alcohol.

Judge Simon Hickey said it was clear that Hopper had attacked the woman in Harrogate over a “grudge”.

He slammed the defendant for ransacking the man’s flat, leaving it a mess.

“You rifled through his belongings, his drawers were pulled out, his TV was knocked over and glass strewn everywhere from the shattered window,” added Mr Hickey.

Hopper was given a 19-month jail sentence, of which he will serve half behind bars before being released on prison licence.