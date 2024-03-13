Harrogate man given hospital order for attempted murder of two children

George Edward Yates

Following a nine-day trial in April 2023, George Edward Yates was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder following an incident in Beckwithshaw on June 20 2022.

At the time the Judge adjourned sentencing so that Yates could undergo psychiatric assessments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court today (Wednesday March 13 2024)

On sentencing, reports were presented to the court which stated that at the time of the offence Yates was suffering from delusional thoughts before carrying out the knife attack on two children.

Because of his mental state at the time of the incident, the Judge sentenced him to a hospital order with restrictions, meaning that should he ever released back into the community, he will be closely monitored by mental health professionals.

During the trial the court heard how Yates, commonly known by his middle name Ed, and previously of Beckwithshaw, had placed knives around his house and in his car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’d also prepared a homemade incendiary device which was capable of causing a fire.

At around 8am on Monday June 20 2022, he attacked the two children with a large bread knife, severely cutting the throat of one child which resulted in life threatening injuries.

He then attempted to do the same to a younger child.

Hearing the screams of the younger children, a teenage child ran to help them and bravely tackled Yates, managing to wrestle the knife from him as he attempted to harm the youngest child.

Thankfully all three children were able to run away from Yates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two decorators who were working at a house nearby were approached by the children and they bravely protected them from Yates who had chased after them following the attack.

The harrowing story of what happened was explained by the children via pre-recorded interviews conducted by specialist police officers.

The interviews were played to a packed court room which sat in complete silence as the children gave their disturbing accounts of what happened that morning.

The evidence of the two painter and decorators, was also read out to the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two men described hearing the children’s screams and seeing them running towards them, one with blood pouring from a large open wound in their neck.

The court heard how the men rushed to provide first aid to the children, using one of their own hoody’s to try to stem the flow of blood while they called the emergency services.

The incredibly brave teenager had also suffered a minor hand injury from grabbing the knife away from Yates.

The decorators stated that as they were helping the children, Yates twice approached them but they protected the children by shouting at Yates to keep back and go away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were at the scene within minutes and after making an initial check on the welfare of the children, they entered a nearby house and found Yates in the bathroom.

He had attempted to take his own life by cutting his own throat and wrists, and superficially stabbing himself in the chest.

He’d also ingested liquid morphine, which he’d taken from his mother’s house days before the attack.

Yates was immediately arrested and taken to hospital for treatment to his self-inflicted wounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following treatment, Yates assaulted a police officer who was on bed-watch duty at the hospital.

The most seriously injured child was taken separately to Leeds General Infirmary and underwent lifesaving surgery.

Speaking after sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Steve Menzies of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This was an utterly horrific and disturbing crime, made all the worse by the young ages of the victims involved.

“To be attacked in such a violent manner, without any warning, is sickening, and sadly something the children will never forget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst they have made remarkable physical recoveries, and shown immense bravery throughout the incident, the police investigation, and the trial, the emotional effects will be long-lasting.

“Since the attack they have all received support and care from specialist services, and I hope that with further support from professionals, their loved ones, and the sentencing that has been delivered by the courts today, they can put this horrendous incident behind them and move on to more positive times.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the outstanding bravery of the teenager.

“They witnessed a horrific scene, yet tackled Yates and managed to grapple the knife from his hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to that swift and decisive action, the younger children survived.

“I also have to commend the two workmen who cared for the children, called the emergency services, and protected them from Yates until police arrived at the scene.

“Their quick thinking meant that the children received prompt medical care, and also meant that Yates survived his self-inflicted injuries, so he could be dealt with and face justice today.

“I nominated them, and the older child for formal recognition and I am delighted that the Judge formally Commended them in her summing up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As for Yates, he carried out an appalling attack on two defenceless children, and after hearing the evidence, the jury found him guilty of the attempted murder of the two children.

“I’m just incredibly thankful that the children survived.

“Finally, I’d like to thank my fellow investigators, and the prosecution team, who worked meticulously and tirelessly on this case to bring about today’s result.