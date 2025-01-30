Harrogate man charged with exposure after admitting to string of sex offences against lone women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Harrogate has admitted to a string of sex offences in which he approached lone women in his van while performing sex acts on himself.

On Friday, January 17, police received a call from a woman who had been on her way to pick up her children from school in Darlington when she was approached by a man driving a white rental van.

The man, who was committing a sex act while driving, asked the woman if she would sleep with him before driving away.

The quick-thinking woman managed to take some photographs of the van showing a partial registration number, which officers from Darlington CID used to track down.

On Monday (January 27), Thomas Rees was arrested at his home in Harrogate and was brought into custody for questioning.

Analysis of the 28-year-old’s phone found several videos saved inside a locked folder which showed him committing similar offences to the one in Darlington on at least nine separate occasions.

Rees was charged with nine counts of exposure and appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (January 28) where he admitted the offences.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in court on Tuesday, February 18 for sentencing.

Detective Constable Daniela Jones, from Darlington CID, said: “I’d like to commend the woman in this case who, despite being distressed and upset by what she had witnessed, managed to take pictures of Rees’ van as he fled the scene.

“Her quick-thinking actions ultimately enabled us to track down and arrest a dangerous sexual predator and get him off the streets where he cannot cause any further harm.

“Our enquiries have revealed that Rees preyed on women across the north of the country, in particular in Gateshead, Leeds, and Sheffield.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have been a victim of his abhorrent behaviour – if you have then please get in touch.”

Anyone who has experienced a similar incident, should contact police by calling 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk