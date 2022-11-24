Harrogate man caught with bayonet in street after looking for people 'he thought were bugging his home', court told

York Crown Court heard that Christopher Mark Graham, 58, from Harrogate, was found with the large, sheathed military-style blade in Kirk Hammerton.

Christopher Mark Graham, 58, from Harrogate, was found with the large, sheathed military-style blade in Kirk Hammerton after his daughter called police saying she was concerned for her father’s welfare, York Crown Court heard.

She told police her father’s mental state had “deteriorated in recent days, to the extent that he thought his (home) was being bugged”, said prosecutor Brooke Morrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham, a hulking figure, left his house “saying he was going to kill (the people he thought were wiretapping his home)”, she added.

Police went looking for him and eventually received reports of a man matching Graham’s description looking “disorientated and confused” at a local petrol station.

Officers found him on York Road, Kirk Hammerton, where he appeared “quite confused, had no shoes or socks on and was attempting to hitchhike”.

“He was picked up by police and found to be carrying a bag which contained, among other items, a sheathed bayonet (blade),” said Ms Morrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken in for questioning and told officers he had become “more and more anxious in recent days”.

“He said he had forgotten the knife was in his bag and didn’t realise he had it with him,” added the prosecuting barrister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham, of Butler Road, Harrogate, was arrested and charged with carrying a bladed article in public.

He admitted the offence, which occurred on September 25, and appeared for sentence today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Morrison said there was no evidence that Graham had taken the bayonet out of the bag while he was wandering the streets.

He hadn’t been taking his medication at the time and had been detained in hospital in the past for mental-health issues. He was said to suffer from a chronic relapsing psychotic disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he had 19 previous convictions for 42 offences, including burglaries and drug-related matters, most of which occurred in the 1980s.

His most recent conviction was in 2009 for an offence of false imprisonment for which he received an 18-month jail sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Morrison said Graham had a drug habit at the time of that offence.

Defence barrister Victoria Smithswain said Graham had been remanded in custody since his arrest and had therefore already served the equivalent of a four-month prison sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Tahir Khan KC told Graham: “It appears that you had not been taking your medication, as a result of which you became confused and were thinking negative thoughts.”

He said it was evident the bayonet blade was never brandished and “I am satisfied that you had no intention of harming anybody”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I deal with you on the basis that this was an isolated lapse on your part because you had not been taking your medication,” added Mr Khan.